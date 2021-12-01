Why did Gajraj Rao say he will not be attending Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding?

Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have constantly been making headlines with their wedding rumours.

Both of them have been tight-lipped about their big day. Their family members and friends have also not confirmed the wedding.

However, Vicky's 'Love Per Square Foot' co-star Gajraj Rao's recent post on Instagram has created a lot of buzz.

On Wednesday, the veteran actor shared a screenshot of the news that said, "Mobile ban during the wedding". Sharing the photo, he joked, "Selfie nahi lene dega, to main nahi aa raha byah main…"

Gajraj Rao's this statement appears to be a kind of confirmation for Vicky and Katrina's wedding.

Meanwhile, the preparations for the much-hyped marriage have begun at the Six Senses Fort Barwara located in Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan.

An event management company has been entrusted with the responsibility of making all the necessary arrangements for the big day.

Accordingly, special suites have been booked for the bride and the groom at the lavish hotel. While Vicky will put up at the Raja Mansingh suite, Katrina will be staying at the Rani Padmavati suit, both most expensive suites in the hotel. The tariff for the suites is Rs 7 lakh each for one night.

Katrina and Vicky, along with their family members, are expected to check-in on December 6, and depart on December 11.

The wedding programmes are likely to be held between December 4 and December 12. The two are expected to tie the knot on December 9, as per Hindu customs.

The 'Sangeet' ceremony will be held on December 7, followed by the 'Mehendi' ceremony the next day.

