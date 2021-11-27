Why did Farah Khan accuse Karan Johar of ‘objectifying’ her in latest ‘toodles’ video?

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, who is currently busy filming ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead, shared another video from his ‘toodles’ series.

The series involves Karan conducting a rapid-fire session with his subjects and asking them random questions, leaving viewers in splits. His latest clip features choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan.

Commenting on her attire, Karan said, “Oh my God, Farah Khan, what are you wearing?” as he panned the camera on her pants, to which Farah said, “It’s the house of Zara meets south of Farah.”

Karan went on to add, “Oh, I love it. You’re so DTE, explaining that it is an abbreviation for down to earth. Farah replied, “Everybody can’t be top-to-bottom Gucci.”

As KJo pointed his camera once again to her pants, Farah interjected and said, “Stop objectifying me,” to which the Dharma honcho replied, “I would never even if my life depended on it. Toodles.”

Directed by Karan Johar, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ will mark the second collaboration of Alia and Ranveer after ‘Gully Boy’.

Legendary actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi will also be a part of Karan's upcoming directorial venture.

Reportedly, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan are a part of Ranveer's family in the film, while Shabana Azmi is a member of Alia Bhatt's family.

The film written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy is set for release in 2022.

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 09:18 AM IST