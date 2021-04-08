Why did Elli AvrRam have to take her own Covid-19 test in Sweden?

Swedish-Greek actress Elli AvrRam has travelled to Sweden, and she has taken her own Covid-19 test at the airport because the process is not compulsory in that country.

Elli posted a video on Instagram on Wednesday night, where she is seen wearing a PPE kit and a face shield. In the video, she is seen taking her own nasal swab.

"COVID SELF TESTa How you do it at the airport in Stockholm! You do it yourself and ONLY if you want to. Testing yourself is not compulsory in Sweden, but I wanted to do it, since I'm going home to my parents and grandma," she wrote alongside the clip, which currently has 51.9K views.