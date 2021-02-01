Why did Aamir Khan decide to turn off his phone completely?

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is going on a communication detox and has decided to turn off his phone completely, so that it doesnt come in the way of work and personal life.

The actor's spokesperson revealed that Aamir took a break from "Laal Singh Chaddha" to shoot a cameo for his friend, Amin Hajee's directorial debut "Koi Jaane Na" in Jaipur.

It is now learned that Aamir is back in Mumbai and all geared up to get back to his own film, "Laal Singh Chaddha". He will finish the pending schedule of the film and then get into post-production with director Advait Chandan, to get it ready for a Christmas 2021 release.