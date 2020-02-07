Why Deepika Padukone's 'The Intern' is suicidal for a remake in Bollywood

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor are set to feature in the Indian adaptation of Robert De Niro-Anne Hathaway starrer 2015 Hollywood film "The Intern". This is the first time that Deepika will be investing in the remake of a film. When asked why did she pick this one out of the lot, the actress said that she found it quite relevant. But is it really worth investing in Bollywood?

She told Hindustan Times, “When I saw the Anne Hathaway, Robert De Niro version of it, this is where I can say I finally came across as something that’s going to be endearing, light-hearted, and relatable. The theme of the film is universal. India is one of the youngest countries in the world. With the youth, the way people work today, our ideologies… we are very different from the older generation. This movie threw light on how this slightly older person comes into our life. In our culture, we have it in a different way. We have had uncles, aunties, grandparents who give you that old-world grounding and rooting we all need as we progress in this new age world. And we have this elderly person who has this knowledge and experience, but he is not being able to keep up with the digital age. It’s a beautiful, relevant story between two generations.”