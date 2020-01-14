Why Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' Box Office figures aren't a referendum on JNU protests

Do our leaders find it fashionable to stoop this low to please those who stand by their political party? Has our society bared all shame when it comes to a person having a different opinion than theirs, or the majority in general? Have we limited ourselves to only function as bandwagons and not question anything at all? It’s time to stop being obsessive and extremely narcissistic about political allegiances, and allow others to have a different stance, without calling them anti-national.

"We have to be able to separate between the personal and professional. What somebody does in their personal life and what they have done as a professional in a film needs to be looked at separately," Director Meghna Gulzar told PTI in a telephonic interview when asked to comment on Deepika’s JNU visit.

"While they are trying to separate the lens of personal and professional, if one can slightly divert the lens back to the reason why we made the film and what we are trying to talk about and bring to light... I think it is important," she added.

Gulzar has a point. We as a society have failed to differentiate between acts done on and off screen. If it has to be called a publicity stunt, the tag fits for all our politicians who mark events with photographers as proof of their welfare work. In this age, if it’s not on the internet, how would one know?

Coming to Chhapaak’s failure, Deepika’s JNU presence wasn’t the only element that turned unfavourable for the actress’ numbers at the box office. She was the producer as well, and clearly knew the consequences.

According to film critics, Chhapaak gets full marks for its direction, acting and engaging the audience in an emotional narrative. However, the writing lacks depth and misses out on who Malti (Deepika) is at large.