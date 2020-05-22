'Why can't he promote a small artist?': Creator of Ranveer Singh's Van Gogh portrait slams actor for not giving him credit

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh on Tuesday shared a portrait of himself inspired by Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh. The actor can be seen as the widely-acclaimed blue and brown work by Gogh.
Along with the picture, the 'Gully Boy' actor quoted Van Gogh and wrote, "As we advance in life it becomes more and more difficult, but in fighting the difficulties the inmost strength of the heart is developed - Vincent Van Gogh."
However, Swapnil Pawar, the artist who made the portrait has now expressed disappointment as Singh did not credit him after sharing his artwork on social media.
Pawar, a commercial artist from Aurangabad is a maverick who introduced a new series on his Instagram account with Bollywood celebs painted as iconic characters. From Madhuri Dixit as Mona Lisa to MS Dhoni as the Night King, his artistry is simply stupendous.
When asked about his initial reaction after seeing his artwork shared by Ranveer, Swapnil said, “I was happy that time. Chalo correct bande tak pohoch gaya. But after I noticed that he didn’t mention my name, and even then I said to myself ‘no issues’. I waited for a while, and rolled out some more artwork as positive campaigning for Ranveer. I thought maybe he received a cropped version and didn't know it was made by me. Many of my followers commented on the picture he shared to give me credit but nothing has changed so far.”
“I just want to say that I gave respect and if I can think highly of him then he should also give me my due credit. Why can’t a big artist like him promote a small artist like me? What’s the big deal? I am completely professional while doing my creative work”, he added.
Pawar had also shared a piece on actor Vicky Kaushal as Charlie Chaplin. Unlike Ranveer, the ‘Uri’ actor gave credit while sharing the same on his social media account.
