'Why can't COVID-19 vaccination centres be set up like polling booths?': Suchitra Krishnamoorthi

Actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi has once again expressed disappointment over the current COVID-19 situation and said that the government needs to speech up the vaccination process.
The actress took to her Twitter on Monday and wrote: "Why cant #VaccinationCovid centres be set up like we have polling booths in every area during elections? Speeding up the process of vaccines is a must."
On Sunday, Mumbai reported the highest rise in COVID-19 cases so far by adding 6,923 new infections, taking the tally to 3,98,674.
Recently, Suchitra had taken to social media to complain about Mumbaikars brazenly flouting COVID-19 norms.
"#Mumbai roads full of unmasked hawkers, unmasked joggers, unmasked shoppers. Uff. Y cant people self regulate? & then they complain that #COVID19 is spreading. How much can authorities do?" she tweeted.
Last month, Suchitra was unhappy that COVID-19 vaccines are being exported from India even though a large population of the country is yet to be vaccinated.
"GOI we want the #COVIDVaccine ! Why is so much being sent abroad when so many #indians in #india await their turn to be vaccinated?" Krishnamoorthi had tweeted.
