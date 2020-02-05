'Why are people enjoying this kind of violence?': Taapsee Pannu on 'Bigg Boss 13'

Taapsee pannu is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, 'Thappad'. The trailer of the Anubhav Sinha directorial has received praises from all spectrum. The movie revolves around the life of Amu - a conventional Indian woman who's a victim of domestic violence.

The bold and fiery Taapsee Pannu is on a promotional spree for her movie. In an interview, she was asked about her views on one of the biggest reality shows, 'Bigg Boss 13'.

'Bigg Boss 13' has been in the news for all the wrong reasons but the violence in the show has been a hot topic since the start of the season. Taapsee Pannu was asked about the violence shown in the show and the actress said it won't be fun if it happens to us.