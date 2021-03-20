Why are John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi selling 'Mumbai Saga' tickets at cinema halls?

As per a review by The Free Press Journal, “Taut, bloody and racy, Mumbai Saga looks like a typical gangster drama with gory gang wars and dead bodies strewn around. The characters are gritty, larger-than-life and volatile. It is action-packed and has the extravagant stamp of a ‘gangster story-teller’. Based on true incidents, the film revolves around the mercurial rise of a gangster called Amartya Rao played by a fierce John Abraham, who is in absolutely fine form.”

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, Mumbai Saga released on March 19. The film also stars Suniel Shetty, Mahesh Manjrekar, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, Gulshan Grover, and Prateik Babbar.

From the very beginning, director Gupta had maintained that his film would have a theatrical release.

While theatres have opened and Bollywood has lined up a truckload of films for big screen release, the number of Covid-19 cases have also gone up in the country, especially in Mumbai, traditionally still the most important territory for Bollywood films. With multiple big-ticket productions, about Rs 900-1000 crore is riding on the trade from March to the end of July, traditionally a big season for the film trade.

The trade feels, given the circumstances, big films might make an impact, but the overall box office collections aren't going to be very high, trade analyst Atul Mohan told IANS.