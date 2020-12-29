Why Amitabh Bachchan numbers his tweets? Watch video

During the promotions of the film ‘Badla’, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan posed the same question to the legendary star.

Bachchan said, “If I need to track something or what I have said, I will have a reference point.”

‘Badla’, shot largely in Glasgow, Scotland, is a mystery thriller which also features Taapsee Pannu, Amrita Singh, Tony Luke, Manav Kaul and Tanveer Ghani.

The film is produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Azure Entertainment. An official adaptation of the 2016 Spanish film “The Invisible Guest”, its story follows an interaction between a lawyer and a businesswoman regarding a murder.

According to #ThisHappened2020 Twitter report, Amitabh Bachchan among other celebs had the top entertainment tweets of 2020 in India.

In July, Big B took to Twitter to share that he has contracted the novel coronavirus, and that has become the most liked and quoted tweet of the year.

Meanwhile, the actor has a busy year ahead, with a big line-up of films coming up. He will be seen with Emraan Hashmi in "Chehre", and also in Nagraj Manjule's "Jhund".

In Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra" he shares screen space with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

Big B's upcoming roster also has "Mayday", co-starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, and directed by Devgn.

His other forthcoming release is an untitled film with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.