Whose flag will fly higher?

Even the much awaited blockbuster-in-waiting Saaho was supposed to release on August 15 but has been pushed back to August 30. This will mean that both Mission Mangal and Batla House will get the screens required which wouldn’t have been possible if Saaho would have released on the same weekend.

Producer, director Anil Sharma of Gadar and Apne fame comments, “Both the films are carrying fantastic reports in the trade and any film which is released on a holiday weekend is definitely going to have big

collections in the first three days and after that it is the goodness of the film that will carry it through. But I am a firm believer in holiday releases and am sure that both Independence Day weekend releases, Mission Mangal and Batla House will have a pie of the box office cake equally.”

Actor, producer, director Parveen Dabas opines, “I am confident about the success of both the films as both the films are of a different genre. Mission Mangal is a science based space adventure based on a true story and even Batla House is based on a true story but is a terrorist drama set in Delhi.

So the audience on the Independence Day weekend have a choice to see both the films, one at a time as it is a holiday weekend. The buzz of both the films is so good that the initial audiences will come to the theatres in droves and make both the films a huge box office success.”

Producer, director, actor Anil Nagrath, who is also IMPPA Secretary, shares, “Both the films will do record business as both of the films have been well made, with a good starcast and good subjects.

On account of the weekend and subsequent holidays the films will definitely do record business and enter the Rs 200 crore club as soon as possible.

Saaho not releasing on the Independence Day weekend has prevented the collections from being divided among three big films and Saaho will definitely do good business when released as it’s a trilingual.”

So it can be discerned safely that both Batla House and Mission Mangal will have a good release on August 15 and the holiday weekend will help both these films to have a good collection at the box office and enter the Rs 200 crore club or even the Rs 300 crore club if the films find public appreciation.

In the given circumstances the success of both these films will be a boon for the industry which has not really had too many bumper blockbusters. So let’s see whether it’s Mission Mangal or Batla House that will open the floodgates of the box office collections in the Independence Day weekend!