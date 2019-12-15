Who's that desi girl: Janhvi Kapoor shines bright on a Sunday afternoon

'Dhadak' actress Janhvi Kapoor looks every bit like a desi girl in recent pictures from her trip to Varanasi. The 22-year-old is currently wandering on the streets of the spiritual capital with her friends and has shared glimpses of her trip on Instagram.

Janhvi took to her Instagram to brighten up our Sunday afternoon by shining in the sun in a desi attire.

'Dhadak' actor Janhvi Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the most stylish B-town beauties right now. Whether its her booty shorts at the gym or the plunging necklines on magazine covers, this 22-year-old diva has been giving us some major style goals.

In the picture, Janhvi can be seen wearing a white salwar suit with a green dupatta covering her head.