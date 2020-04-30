Who's Rishi Kapoor's daughter Ridhima Kapoor Sahni? All you need to know about Delhi-based jewellery designer

Rishi Kapoor, a third generation actor of the famous Kapoor dynasty, passed away on Thursday. The 67-year-old actor, who was suffering from cancer, died in Mumbai's HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. Rishi Kapoor is survived by wife, actress Neetu Kapoor, daughter Ridhima and son Ranbir. His wife Neetu Kapoor was by his side when he breathed his last in the morning. However, daughter Ridhima Kapoor Sahni, who's a Delhi-based jwellery designer, had to secure a special pass from the police to travel to Mumbai.

Ridhima Kapoor, born to Bollywood star couple - Rishi and Neetu - is the elder sister of 'Sanju' actor Ranbir Kapoor. Ridhima married her childhood sweetheart Bharat Sahni on 25 January 2006. The 39-year-old is the mother of Samaira Sahni, who has made several special appearances in Neetu's Instagram posts. Ridhima Kapoor Sahni is a successful fashion and jewellery designer. The creative head for ‘R’ Jewelry is also a yoga enthusiast and shares videos of herself nailing some difficult poses on her Instagram.