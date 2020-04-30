Who's Rishi Kapoor's daughter Ridhima Kapoor Sahni? All you need to know about Delhi-based jewellery designer

Rishi Kapoor, a third generation actor of the famous Kapoor dynasty, passed away on Thursday. The 67-year-old actor, who was suffering from cancer, died in Mumbai's HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. Rishi Kapoor is survived by wife, actress Neetu Kapoor, daughter Ridhima and son Ranbir. His wife Neetu Kapoor was by his side when he breathed his last in the morning. However, daughter Ridhima Kapoor Sahni, who's a Delhi-based jwellery designer, had to secure a special pass from the police to travel to Mumbai.
Ridhima Kapoor, born to Bollywood star couple - Rishi and Neetu - is the elder sister of 'Sanju' actor Ranbir Kapoor. Ridhima married her childhood sweetheart Bharat Sahni on 25 January 2006. The 39-year-old is the mother of Samaira Sahni, who has made several special appearances in Neetu's Instagram posts. Ridhima Kapoor Sahni is a successful fashion and jewellery designer. The creative head for ‘R’ Jewelry is also a yoga enthusiast and shares videos of herself nailing some difficult poses on her Instagram.
On Thursday, she had taken to her Instagram to bid adieu to her father and shared a selfie with the caption: "Papa I love you I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you everyday I will miss your FaceTime calls everyday! Until we meet again papa I love you - your Mushk forever."
With all forms of public transport such as trains and flights suspended, Ridhimi Kapoor Sahni was granted permission to travel to Mumbai by road.
"Along with Ridhima, five other people -- Bharat Sahni, Samara Sahni, Akshay Sahni and Drigalakshmi Rai -- got permission to travel to Mumbai," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said.
However, Rishi Kapoor's daughter couldn't make it in time for the last rites if her father.
