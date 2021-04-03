'Who recorded me smelling mangoes?': Watch Farah Khan confront paparazzi over viral video

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan Kunder recently invited social media fury after a video of her smelling mangoes at a fruit vendor's stall went viral.
It all began with a video shared by a popular paparazzo on Instagram, shows the 'Main Hoon Na' director pulling her mask down as she smells the mangoes. She is seen picking up and smelling at least three fruits from the cart.
Farah's quest for the perfect Alphonso didn’t go down well with netizens with several users slamming her for 'ignoring' the seriousness of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, more than a week later, Farah was spotted by the shutterbugs again, however, this time she confronted them for recording her.
Farah asked the paparazzi, “Who was the one who recorded me that day?”. Watch the video below.
Recently, at the 66th Filmfare awards, Farah bagged the 'Best Choreography' accolade for the title track of the Sushant Singh Rajput starrer 'Dil Bechara'.
The talented actor, who died on June 14, 2020, under mysterious circumstances in his apartment, was last seen in the film opposite Sanjana Sanghi.
"I remembered Sushant had once come to a reality dance show that I was judging as a celebrity guest and that's the only time the celebrity guest danced better than the contestants on that show.. we rehearsed a whole day and then finished shoot in half a day! As a reward for nailing it perfectly all Sushant wanted was food from my house which I duly got for him," she recalled at the launch of the track.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)