Who pissed bhai off? Watch Salman Khan snatch a fan's phone at Goa airport

Salman Khan, on Monday, jetted off to Goa for the shooting of his upcoming action film, 'Radhe'. Fans surrounded the superstar as he landed at the airport and some even tried to take pictures. However, it didn't go quite well for a fan when an irked Salman snatched his phone.

In a video that's going viral on the internet, Salman Khan can be seen making his way out of the Goa airport. An excited fan can be seen holding his phone up in his hand as he tries to take a picture with the 'Bharat' actor. A seemingly annoyed Salman then snatches the phone out of the fan's hand and continues to walk ahead.

The video created a lot of buzz on the internet. While some users lashed out at Salman for his 'arrogant' behaviour, others mocked the fan for not seeking the actor's permission.

Watch the video here: