Who pissed bhai off? Watch Salman Khan snatch a fan's phone at Goa airport

Salman Khan, on Monday, jetted off to Goa for the shooting of his upcoming action film, 'Radhe'. Fans surrounded the superstar as he landed at the airport and some even tried to take pictures. However, it didn't go quite well for a fan when an irked Salman snatched his phone.
In a video that's going viral on the internet, Salman Khan can be seen making his way out of the Goa airport. An excited fan can be seen holding his phone up in his hand as he tries to take a picture with the 'Bharat' actor. A seemingly annoyed Salman then snatches the phone out of the fan's hand and continues to walk ahead.
The video created a lot of buzz on the internet. While some users lashed out at Salman for his 'arrogant' behaviour, others mocked the fan for not seeking the actor's permission.
According to PTI, the fan in the video is a ground staff working for an airline, at the Goa airport. "No formal complaint is lodged but when the video went viral, we inquired about the incident and confirmed it," said a senior official of the airport.
When contacted, Airport Police Inspector Sagar Ekoskar said no formal complaint was lodged.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 3' underperformed at the box office due to the ongoing CAA protests. The actor is shooting for his Eid 2020 release, Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai. Disha Patani will be teaming with Salman again for the action film.
The film will reunite Salman Khan and Prabhu Dheva. Radhe is produced by Sohail Khan & Reel Life Production Pvt. Limited under the banner of Salman Khan Films.
The film is reportedly the remake of the Korean movie The Outlaws which released in 2017. It was directed by Kang Yoon-sung and starred Ma Dong-Seok and Yoon Kye-Sang.
