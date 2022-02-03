Who is Varun Bangera? Meet Karishma Tanna's to-be-husband who is a businessman

Actress Karishma Tanna is all set to tie the knot with beau Varun Bangera on February 5. Karishma and Varun got engaged in a low-key affair on November 12, 2021.

On Thursday, several photos and videos of the couple from their Haldi ceremony went viral on social media platforms.

The Mehendi and Sangeet ceremonies are likely to be held on February 4 and Shaadi on the next day. It is also rumored that the couple will host a reception for their friends on February 6.

However, not much is known about Varun. Neither he nor Karishma have opened up about their relationship with the media.

Who is Varun Bangera?

Varun, who hails from Mumbai, is into the real estate business.

Reportedly, he works with VB Corp and he has been associated with the company as a director since 2010. He has studied at Carlton University in Ottawa, Canada.

Varun has a private account on Instagram and has around 400 followers.

Karishma and Varun reportedly met through a common friend and have been going strong ever since then.

The actress threw a birthday party in August for Varun. All her close friends were invited for the birthday bash.

Earlier, Karishma was in a relationship with actor Upen Patel. The duo had met on 'Bigg Boss 8'. Later, they also appeared together on 'Nach Baliye' and even hosted 'Love School' together. However, they called it quits after dating for several years.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 07:47 PM IST