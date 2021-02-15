Who is Vaibhav Rekhi? Here's all we know about Dia Mirza's to-be husband

Dia Mirza had married filmmaker Sahil Sangha in October 2014.

In 2019, Dia posted a picture on Instagram revealed that they have mutually decided to call it quits after being together for 11 years.

She wrote, “After 11 years of sharing our lives and being together, we have mutually decided to separate. We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect. While our journeys may lead us down different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond that we share with each other.”

She went on to thank everyone for their support, “We thank our family and our friends for all their love and understanding and members of the media for their continued support and request everyone to respect our need for privacy at this time.”

Dia on behalf of the two had also clarified that they “will not be commenting any further on this matter.”