Who is Vaibhav Rekhi? Here's all we know about Dia Mirza's to-be husband

Bollywood actress and environmentalist Dia Mirza is all set to tie the knot for the second time. The 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' is marrying businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on Monday, February 15, at her Bell Air Apartments in Bandra West.
While the details of their wedding ceremony have been kept under wraps, it is reportedly the second marriage for Rekhi as well.
For the unversed, Dia was earlier married to film producer Sahil Sangha. They parted ways with in 2019.
She has reportedly been in a relationship with Vaibhav for quite some time. However, they've never spoken about it publicly.
According to a report by The Quint, Rekhi is a Mumbai-based businessman and the founder of Piramal Fund Management Pvt Ltd. Vaibhav Rekhi, who has completed his Bachelor's from Wharton Business School of University of Pennsylvania, is also associated with the firm Piramal-Capital and Housing Finance.
Mirza's to-be husband was earlier married to popular yoga instructor and psychotherapist Sunaina Rekhi.
Dia Mirza had married filmmaker Sahil Sangha in October 2014.
In 2019, Dia posted a picture on Instagram revealed that they have mutually decided to call it quits after being together for 11 years.
She wrote, “After 11 years of sharing our lives and being together, we have mutually decided to separate. We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect. While our journeys may lead us down different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond that we share with each other.”
She went on to thank everyone for their support, “We thank our family and our friends for all their love and understanding and members of the media for their continued support and request everyone to respect our need for privacy at this time.”
Dia on behalf of the two had also clarified that they “will not be commenting any further on this matter.”