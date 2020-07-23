Who is Tony Ashai - how is he related to Shah Rukh Khan?

Aziz Ashai (Tony Ashai) went to university in Buffalo, US, completely funded by JKLF, he claimed adding that there was a JKLF meeting which happened after his graduation in Italy. Moreover his first business, Ashai Design was also funded by JKLF, he tweeted.

"$450k came from a shell company in Birmingham in autumn of 1992. Moreover, his son (Bilal Ashai) is a member of MSA which has links to The Muslim Brotherhood."

Posting Ashai's pictures with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Al iskandar claimed that Ashai "is on payroll of ISI, who is in touch with many people in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country."

As the tweets went viral, many Twitter users dug out several pictures of Shahrukh, his wife and Tony on social media.

Some users pulled out pictures of other stars like Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar and others with another anti-India activist based in the UK.