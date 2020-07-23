Who is Tony Ashai - how is he related to Shah Rukh Khan?

Popular Srinagar-based activist who goes by the name Al iskandar @TheSkandar on Twitter posted a series of tweets claiming that Tony Ashai a Kashmiri-American, also known as Aziz Ashai, has been a member of the terror group Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) sponsored by Pakistan’s spy agency ISI.
However, it wasn’t as shocking as the connection he made between Ashai and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.
Quoting Ashai's incendiary tweets, Al iskandar tweeted that he "himself is sitting in the cozy rooms of California and provoking Kashmiri youth to pick up stones and guns while his own son Bilal Ashai recently graduated from Los Angeles, University of Southern California with Masters degree."
Tony Ashai, he said, has designed Shahrukh Khan's Dubai buildings and Los Angeles apartments. The Bollywood superstar, according to the Srinagar activist, hired Ashai as an architect. Khan's wife Gauri, he claimed is involved with Ashai in a lot of her projects.
Al iskandar said that "it's a well documented plan" for Tony Ashai to use his Bollywood influence. Shahrukh Khan, he said, is a patriotic person himself but is not aware about Tony Ashai's plans.
Aziz Ashai (Tony Ashai) went to university in Buffalo, US, completely funded by JKLF, he claimed adding that there was a JKLF meeting which happened after his graduation in Italy. Moreover his first business, Ashai Design was also funded by JKLF, he tweeted.
"$450k came from a shell company in Birmingham in autumn of 1992. Moreover, his son (Bilal Ashai) is a member of MSA which has links to The Muslim Brotherhood."
Posting Ashai's pictures with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Al iskandar claimed that Ashai "is on payroll of ISI, who is in touch with many people in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country."
As the tweets went viral, many Twitter users dug out several pictures of Shahrukh, his wife and Tony on social media.
Some users pulled out pictures of other stars like Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar and others with another anti-India activist based in the UK.
Houston-based Paksitani event manager Rehan Siddiqui had earlier this year been blacklisted by India. Siddiqui's radio station in Texas is funded by local Pakistanis and Pakistan Government.
He has been accused by locals of funding anti-India activities, was seeking to organise a Bollywood gala.
A video has also gone viral of Tony Ashai’s brother Arthur in which he is seen badly bullying an Indian. The video also reflects his unease at the improvement in the situation in Kashmir. He is telling the person to stand up for minority rights, little realising that he is from the Union Territory where Muslims are in a majority and where terrorists pushed out Kashmiri Pandits in 1990s.
Taking note of the barrage of tweets, Vice President of the BJP, Baijayant Panda, stated, "Came across shocking threads documenting personal & business links of some Bollywood personalities with certain Pakistanis & NRIs with undeniable track record encouraging violence in J&K, who have verifiable links to ISI & Pak army. I urge patriotic Bollywoodies to renounce them."
As reports of Ashai headlined in the media, he took to Twitter and wrote, "This conspiracy theory that Indian media is peddling about me being an ISI agent is baseless. These journalists either put out a proof or apologize unconditionally. Short of that you will be sued individually in US Courts and will have to prove it there."
Journalist Aarti Tikoo Singh went on record stating that Ashai is asking Kashmiris to 'kill and get killed'. Tony challenged her on Twitter that she must prove her statements to a California judge or apologise. And if she can't, she will have to pay big time.
Singh responded to the tweet and wrote, "I don't need a certificate about my professional success from an ISI agent asking jihadis to fight against India in Kashmir using covert means. My professors & editors in India & the US, are the only people qualified to make that judgment."
According to Wikify India, Tony is the President of Ashai Design Corporation - that creates high-end luxury environments for the elites. Their clients include American basketball player AC Green and David Beckham among others.
Tony's wife Jamila is a doctor. The couple shares two children - Simmone (29) and Bilal (24).
