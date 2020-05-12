Who is the young girl at the end of Salman Khan's 'Tere Bina'?

For the unversed, Jacqueline Fernandez, Iulia Vantur, Waluscha De Sousa and her daughter Sienna are among the others who were stuck at Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse, amid the COVID-19 lockdown. They had tagged along with the Khan clan for Arpita Khan's husband, Ahil Sharma’s birthday. They have spent the last seven weeks at the farm, coming up with interesting ways to keep themselves productive and create content for the audience.

After his first music single 'Pyaar Karona' that gives out a message of love, help and caring in times of coronavirus, Salman has now released his new single titled 'Tere bina'.

Talking about 'Tere bina', Salman shared: "About seven weeks ago, when we came to the farm, we didn't know we will be here under a lockdown. So we wanted to do things to keep ourselves busy. That's when we decided to do these songs. We launched 'Pyaar karona' and now, we are launching 'Tere bina'."