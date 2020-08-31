Who is Suved Lohia and how is he linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

As actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty reached the DRDO guest house in Santacruz on Monday for questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, another new name that popped up was that of Suved Lohia.
Salman Khan's 'Jai Ho' co-star, Suved Lohia had alleged given his car to Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty. According to reports, when the Enforcement Department (ED) was probing Rajput's girlfriend in connection to the money laundering case, she had arrived in a black dark-grey Ford Endeavour, which belongs to Suved Lohia.
Lohia, who has worked in films like 'Aryan: Unbreakable' and Salman Khan's 'Jai Ho', is a successful entrepreneur and hotelier.
The ED registered the money laundering on July 31 on the basis of the Patna Police FIR after Sushant's father K.K. Singh filed a complaint. Singh alleged that Rs 15 crore was transacted to unknown bank accounts from Sushant's Kotak Mahindra bank account. ED has recorded the statements of Rhea, her father Indrajit, her brother Showik, her manager Shruti Modi and several others in the case.from Rajput's account.
Working in tandem, a Mumbai team from the Narcotics Control Bureau has begun investigating the drug ring and is likely to issue summons to Rhea. Three members from its Delhi unit arrived in the city and met the CBI team, housed at the DRDO guesthouse. On Wednesday, the NCB had registered a case against Rhea and her four accomplices who allegedly purchased and consumed drugs in the SSR household.
Meanwhile, Gaurav Arya, owner of The Tamarind Hotel, Goa arrived at Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in connection with the case booked under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.
He has been summoned by the ED. Arya had earlier claimed that he never met the late actor but had met actor Rhea Chakraborty in 2017.
