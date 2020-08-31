Who is Suved Lohia and how is he linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

The ED registered the money laundering on July 31 on the basis of the Patna Police FIR after Sushant's father K.K. Singh filed a complaint. Singh alleged that Rs 15 crore was transacted to unknown bank accounts from Sushant's Kotak Mahindra bank account. ED has recorded the statements of Rhea, her father Indrajit, her brother Showik, her manager Shruti Modi and several others in the case.from Rajput's account.

Working in tandem, a Mumbai team from the Narcotics Control Bureau has begun investigating the drug ring and is likely to issue summons to Rhea. Three members from its Delhi unit arrived in the city and met the CBI team, housed at the DRDO guesthouse. On Wednesday, the NCB had registered a case against Rhea and her four accomplices who allegedly purchased and consumed drugs in the SSR household.

Meanwhile, Gaurav Arya, owner of The Tamarind Hotel, Goa arrived at Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in connection with the case booked under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

He has been summoned by the ED. Arya had earlier claimed that he never met the late actor but had met actor Rhea Chakraborty in 2017.