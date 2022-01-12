Who is Suraj Nambiar? Meet Mouni Roy's to-be-husband who is a Dubai-based businessman

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy, who is dating Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar, will reportedly tie the knot this month.

The couple is planning to take the next step in their relationship.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Mouni and Suraj will get married in Goa on January 27.

Who is Suraj Nambiar?

Suraj is an investment banker based in Dubai. He is originally from Bengaluru and hails from a Jain family. He completed his education from R. V College of Engineering and has a B. Tech degree in Civil Engineering.

Besides that, he has also studied investment science and International management at Stanford University.

Suraj began his career as an intern at Ashoka India and soon escalated to be the Director head of the Capital Markets in UAE.

Picture uploaded by Roy's friend Roopali which was later deleted

The relationship rumours sparked off in 2019 when Mouni’s friend Roopali shared a picture of the couple holidaying, which was subsequently deleted.

Mouni denied the same and said, "Not true. We are all a bunch of friends and we went together to celebrate my birthday. I am very much single and concentrating only on my work. I am sick of rumours and speculations."

Mouni made her foray in TV with the show 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' and is remembered for her prominent roles in the shows such as 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev' and 'Naagin'.

She made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Gold', and then went on to act in films like 'Romeo Akbar Walter' and 'Made In China'.

She was previously in a relationship with Gaurav Chopra. After calling it quits, she began dating her 'Mahadev' co-star Mohit Raina. The two pulled the plug in 2018.

On the work front, Mouni will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ that stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The movie will also feature Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, and Dimple Kapadia in key roles.

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 05:55 PM IST