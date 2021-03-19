Who is Suraj Nambiar? Meet Mouni Roy's rumoured boyfriend who is a Dubai-based businessman

According to reports, Mouni’s mother has met Suraj’s parents. The rendezvous took place at Mandira Bedi’s residence.

Not to mention, Mouni was stranded for nearly two months in Dubai during the lockdown.

She flew to UAE on a four-day working trip in March 2020, for a magazine photo shoot, and reportedly stayed with an “old friend” there.

"After the shoot, I decided to stay back in Abu Dhabi for two weeks, as my next project was scheduled to kick off only on April 15. I was possibly ignorant, but I didn't imagine that the world will shut down. I have been stuck here with four days' clothes," Mouni told Mid-Day.

Who is Suraj Nambiar?

Suraj is an investment banker based in Dubai. He is originally from Bengaluru and hails from a Jain family. He completed his education from R. V College of Engineering and has a B. Tech degree in Civil Engineering. Besides that, he has also studied investment science and International management at Stanford University.

Suraj began his career as an intern at Ashoka India and soon escalated to be the Director head of the Capital Markets in UAE.

Suraj and Mouni dating rumours

The relationship rumours sparked off in 2019 when Mouni’s friend Roopali shared a picture of the couple holidaying, which was subsequently deleted.

When Spotboye contacted Roy, she denied the same and instead replied with a text which read, "Not true. We are all a bunch of friends and we went together to celebrate my birthday. I am very much single and concentrating only on my work. I am sick of rumours and speculations."

Mouni made her foray in TV with the show "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" and is remembered for her prominent roles in the shows such as "Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev" and "Naagin".

She made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer "Gold", and then went on to act in films like "Romeo Akbar Walter" and "Made In China".

She was previously in a relationship with Gaurav Chopra. After calling it quits, she began dating her 'Mahadev' co-star Mohit Raina. The two pulled the plug in 2018.

On the work front, Mouni will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra", which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Besides that, will be seen in the music video "Patli Kamariya". The dance track has been composed and penned by Tanishk Bagchi.

Talking about how she came on board, Mouni says that she loved the number instantly. "The beats, the combination of Indian and western music just got me grooving, when I first heard the track. I love dancing and this song is going to get everyone to move their kamariyas for sure!" she says.

The video has been shot in Dubai and has been directed by Arvindr Khaira. The song choreographed by Shazia and Piyush. The vocals are by Tanishk Bagchi, Sukh-E and Parampara Tandon. The song will launch on YouTube soon.