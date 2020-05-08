Who is Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja – A fashion entrepreneur and sneaker aficionado

He is definitely the man of Sonam’s dreams who shares similar personality traits as the actress herself. He loves a good pair of sneakers. The duo share equal love for designs as we know Sonam is a fashionista herself and also the co-owner of Rheson – clothing brand alongside her sister. Ahuja is also a close friend of fashion entrepreneur Pernia Qureshi, who has been Sonam’s stylist.

In an interview to a youth portal, he once said, “It wasn’t always smooth sailing though. Coming from a family that owned and operated a successful brand of apparel, I set very high expectations for the business. There was constant pressure to achieve these, and there were days when I would come down very hard on myself for not matching certain preconceived standards of success that my legacy had left me with. I was hard on the team too, when Bhane did not achieve what I envisioned for it.”

Anand is a sneaker aficionado. He turned his love for shoes into a business model in 2016. Ahuja launched started VegNonVeg, a multi-brand sneaker store with his friend Abhineet Singh. He was also featured in GQ India’s list of biggest sneakerheads of Instagram, along with actors Shah Rukh Khan and Varun Dhawan.