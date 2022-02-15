Who is Sheetal Thakur? Meet Vikrant Massey's wife who worked with him in 'Broken But Beautiful'

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey got married to girlfriend, actress Sheetal Thakur on February 14 in Mumbai.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, it was an intimate ceremony with only their families in attendance. The couple opted for a registered marriage on Monday at their Versova home.

In November 2019, Vikrant got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Sheetal in a private roka ceremony.

Who is Sheetal Thakur?

Sheetal is an actress and model. She featured with Vikrant in the web-series 'Broken But Beautiful'.

According to media reports, Sheetal was born on November 13, 1991, in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh. Currently, she lives in Mumbai with husband Vikrant.

She reportedly started dating Vikrant in the year 2015 and came close to each other during the shooting of the show. They dated each other for four years and then got engaged in 2019.

In 2016, Thakur got an opportunity to work in a Punjabi film and she entered the acting world. After that she appeared in several web series. These include 'Upstarts', 'Brij Mohan Amar Rahe’ and 'Chhappad Phaad Ke'.

Sheetal is quite active on social media and has around 406k followers on Instagram. On the photo-sharing app, one can see a lot of Sheetal and Vikrant's loved-up photographs with each other.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 03:10 PM IST