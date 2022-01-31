Who is Saba Azad? Meet the actress rumoured to be dating Hrithik Roshan

Saba Azad, actor, theatre director and one half of electro funk duo Madboy/Mink (with Imaad Shah) happens to be the niece of legendary theatre activist Safdar Hashmi.

She has featured in movies like 'Dil Kabaddi' and 'Mujhse Fraandship Karoge' besides some short films. Not to mention, she has also been the face of various commercials.

Recently, Saba made headlines for her dinner date with Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan.

Their pictures of walking out of a restaurant hand-in-hand set tongues wagging.

Hrithik was previously married to Sussanne Khan. The duo parted ways after 14 years of marriage. They are parents to their two sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan.

Meanwhile, Khan is rumoured to be in a relationship with actor Arslan Goni.

Saba will next be seen in the upcoming web series 'Rocket Boys' that stars Ishwak Singh as Dr Vikram Sarabhai and Jim Sarbh as Dr Homi J. Bhabha, India's space pioneers.

Saba essays the role of Dr Bhabha's love interest Parvana Irani.

'Rocket Boys' revolves around the lives of these two nuclear physicists, and follows their journey as they set out to create the Indian space programme.

It takes account of several international and geopolitical factors that shaped the Indian nuclear programme and Indian space programme including the raw materials shortage after the Second World War, industrial policy of India and the Sino-Indian War of 1962.

The series, which also stars talents like Regina Cassandra, Rajat Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Arjun Radhakrishnan in pivotal roles, has been directed by Abhay Pannu.

Created by Nikkhil Advani, Roy Kapur Films, and Emmay Entertainment, and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani, the show will be soon available for streaming on SonyLIV from February 4.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 10:16 AM IST