Who is Rupa Dutta? Meet WB Karni Sena prez and actress who accused 'Anurag Kashyap' of sexual harassment

Actress Rupa Dutta courted controversy for accusing filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment in 2014.

Dutta shared screenshots of a chat with a user named Anurag Safar – who can be seen expressing his attraction towards married women.

The chats are dated to 2014, with Dutta claiming that Kashyap used to have an account of the same name.

In the post written in Hindi, Dutta asserts that she stopped talking to Kashyap for his distasteful behaviour and not respecting women.

She added that actress Payal Ghosh is right in accusing him and that he should be punished harshly for the same as well as taking drugs and supplying it to other artists.