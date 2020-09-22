Who is Rupa Dutta? Meet WB Karni Sena prez and actress who accused 'Anurag Kashyap' of sexual harassment

Actress Rupa Dutta courted controversy for accusing filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment in 2014.
Dutta shared screenshots of a chat with a user named Anurag Safar – who can be seen expressing his attraction towards married women.
The chats are dated to 2014, with Dutta claiming that Kashyap used to have an account of the same name.
In the post written in Hindi, Dutta asserts that she stopped talking to Kashyap for his distasteful behaviour and not respecting women.
She added that actress Payal Ghosh is right in accusing him and that he should be punished harshly for the same as well as taking drugs and supplying it to other artists.
As the post went viral on social media, News Nation invited Dutta for an interview on their channel.
Dutta demanded NCB probe on Kashyap as well in connection to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
On the other hand, the man in question has clarified in 2010 and subsequently in 2016 that he is not the filmmaker and has nothing to do with Kashyap. The confusion occurred because Safar had used Kashyap in his usernames till 2009.
Who is Rupa Dutta?
Dutta identifies herself on Twitter and Instagram as the Karni Sena West Bengal state president.
For starters, Karni Sena originated in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Although its followers could be scattered across the country, in no way is the community operating at the magnitude described by Dutta, to have state presidents.
Karni Sena traditionally aims to fight for the rights of Rajputs, but there have been instances where the group injected itself in current affairs – mainly accusing period dramas of distorting history. Some examples include the films ‘Jodhaa Akhar’ and ‘Padmaavat’.
