Who is Rohanpreet Singh? All we know about Neha Kakkar's beau

Singer Neha Kakkar recently confirmed her relationship with Rohanpreet Singh.

In an Instagram post captioned as “You’re mine” and a hashtag “NehuPreet”, the rumoured lovebirds have set tongues wagging across social media. Rohanpreet also replied to the post and wrote, “@nehakakkar Babuuuuuu I love youuu soooo much mera putt meri jaaaan YES I AM ONLY YOURS MERI ZINDAGI”, to which Neha added, “Rohu You’re Soooo Cute.”

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Neha and Rohanpreet are set to tie the knot on October 24. Couple of days ago, a picture went viral on social media as many touted it to be from their roka ceremony.

But, who is Rohanpreet Singh? Here's all we know about Neha Kakkar's beau:

Rohanpreet Singh is also a musician like Neha Kakkar. The artist started his singing career with the reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs' in 2007. He was also a part of Colors TV's 'Rising Star 2' and 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge', as one of 'Bigg Boss 13' fame Shehnaaz Gill's suitors.

The 'Aida Hi Sohni' singer reportedly belongs to a Sikh Family from Patiala and is the son of sportsman Gurender Pal Singh.

'Taqleef', 'Pehli Mulaqat', 'Ainkan Kaliyan' are some of the popular tracks of the singer, who has bagged the Punjabi Music Best Debut vocalist Award.

The singer enjoys a huge fan following and has over 396k followers on Instagram.