Who is Neelam Upadhayaya? Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth's rumoured girlfriend

Who is Neelam Upadhyaya?

Neelam is an Indian actress, who has worked in Tamil and Telugu films. The 27-year-old diva has featured in films like 'Action 3D', 'Unnodu Oru Naal' and 'Om Shanthi Om'.

After her debut film opposite 'Seivathu Sariye' shelved, she featured in MTV's Style Check and made her debut in the 2012 Telugu film 'Mr 7'.

Neelam and Siddharth Chopra first sparked dating rumours after they arrived together at the Ambanis 2019 Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. they were seen colour coordinating in matching outfits.

When Priyanka was quizzed about the same in an interview, she had refused to comment, stating that she would not like to comment on someone else’s life.