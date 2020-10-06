Who is Neelam Upadhayaya? Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth's rumoured girlfriend

On Monday, actor Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram to wish her baby brother Siddharth's rumoured girlfriend Neelam Upadhayay on her birthday.
Sharing a beautiful family picture from Isha Ambani's Holi bash, she wrote, "Happy birthday Neelam. Have a wonderful one! @neelamupadhyaya (sic)."
In the picture, Siddharth and Neelam were seen posing with Priyanka, Nick Jonas, Madhu Chopra, Tamanna Dutt and her husband.
Priyanka's brother Siddharth also shared a sweet birthday wish for his rumoured lady love. Sharing adorable pictures with the beauty, he wrote: "Wish you a very happy birthday @neelamupadhyaya. Have all the cake u can and celebrate each moment. Have a blessed and a great year ahead."
Who is Neelam Upadhyaya?
Neelam is an Indian actress, who has worked in Tamil and Telugu films. The 27-year-old diva has featured in films like 'Action 3D', 'Unnodu Oru Naal' and 'Om Shanthi Om'.
After her debut film opposite 'Seivathu Sariye' shelved, she featured in MTV's Style Check and made her debut in the 2012 Telugu film 'Mr 7'.
Neelam and Siddharth Chopra first sparked dating rumours after they arrived together at the Ambanis 2019 Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. they were seen colour coordinating in matching outfits.
When Priyanka was quizzed about the same in an interview, she had refused to comment, stating that she would not like to comment on someone else’s life.
In 2019, Priyanka Chopra‘s brother Siddharth Chopra called off his wedding with girlfriend Ishita Kumar after getting engaged to her in February.
Priyanka had attended Siddharth and Ishita’s roka in February and had welcomed her into the family by sharing a picture from the ceremony. She had captioned it, “So proud of my baby brother. Ishita welcome to the family…you are so beautiful together…I wish you both the best for the future! Happy Roka!! @ishittaakumar @siddharthchopra89.”
In an interview, Priyanka and Siddharth’s mother Madhu Chopra had said that her son was not ready for marriage, and would need some more time. However, gossip mongers suggest that troubles had crept in their paradise and the romance wasn’t working out.
