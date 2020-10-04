Who is Mishti Mukherjee? All you need to know about the actress who died of kidney failure due to keto diet

Actress Mishti Mukherjee passed away on Friday night in Bengaluru of kidney failure due to keto diet, said an official statement from Mukherjee's representative.

"Actress Mishti Mukherjee who marked her brilliance in many films and music videos with her ace acting is no more. Due to keto diet, her kidney failed in Bangalore and she breathed her last on Friday night, the actress suffered a lot of pain. Unforgettable and unfortunate loss. May her soul rest in peace. She is survived by her parents and brother," read the statement.

Meanwhile, last rites of the 27-year-old actress were performed on Saturday. Actor and director Kashmera Shah was paid her respects and expressed her condolences. "Gone too soon too young RIP Mishti Mukherjee," she wrote on Twitter.