Who is Meer Taj Mohammed? All you need to know about superstar Shah Rukh Khan's father

According to the official website, Meer Foundation's mission is ' to enable, enhance and encourage – empower women by making them feel appreciated and inspired, and to foster humility, pride and gallantry among the men in their lives.'

The 'Zero' actor had launched the website of his NGO in 2016 on Fathers' Day.

"A foundation I named after my father – @MeerFoundation – aims to create a network of support for women. No better day than #FathersDay for me to introduce our website to the world," read his tweet.

Shah Rukh Khan's father Meer Taj Mohammed Khan, who passed away when the actor was just a teenager, was a lawyer by profession. He was also a part of the Quit India movement and was reportedly one of the youngest freedom fighters.

He lost his battle with cancer when SRK was 15.

In his book 'Twenty Years of a Decade', Shah Rukh Khan has mentioned that his father knew almost six languages including Persian, Sanskrit, Pushtu, Punjabi, Hindi and English.