Who is Mahima Makwana? All you need to know about the 'Antim: The Final Truth' actress

Actress Mahima Makwana, who started off her acting career with smaller roles in television shows like 'Balika Vadhu' and 'Miley Jab Hum Tum', recently made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma's 'Antim: The Final Truth'.

She rose to fame with the 2012 show 'Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke', following which she went on to establish herself as one of the promising TV actresses.

Makwana has been auditioning since she was nine years old. The actor has said that she must have given at least 500 screen tests before she bagged her TV show in 2012.

'Antim' also came to her through an audition call by the film's director, Mahesh Manjrekar.

In an interview with PTI, Mahima said that her years in television gave her the confidence to ace her debut role in 'Antim'.

"My experience on TV helped me tremendously in 'Antim'. I surprised myself here with the confidence I showed and I owe that to TV. There are some people who degrade TV, its reach and have labeled TV actors as people who can't make it to the big screen, but that's not true," she said.

"We go through extreme challenges to shoot for TV, long hours, we don't have time to prep, and are given scripts at the last minute. It is a delivery based medium. Working on TV, all those challenging years, widened my horizon and contributed to my performance in the film," she said.

In 'Antim', Makwana saw the opportunity to break free from the set pattern of TV, which she was slowly getting into.

"While I was doing TV, I realised that it was time for me to break the pattern and challenge myself as an actor. Sometimes on TV, you have to get out of your comfort zone, see what others are doing and keep pushing yourself. There is no other way to grow," she added.

Makwana features in the film as Manda- a headstrong, fearless tea seller.

The film is essentially a star vehicle for Khan, which features a faceoff between his character of a cop and Sharma's gangster. But Makwana said Manda is not relegated to the background.

"We have a lot happening on the forefront, Salman sir, Aayush, but there is this one girl, who is liberating, has her own voice. You will see my character arc even in the limited scenes she has. She is vulnerable, strong and determined.

"My character adds value to the film. She is not just someone who is there for the sake of it. I know there is a perception that an actor's value is determined by the length of his or her part.. But I didn't give much attention to how much I would stand out, or how to outshine... It was just the opportunity to make the best out of my part," she added.

The film released theatrically on Friday.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 12:14 PM IST