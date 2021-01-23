Who is Lekha Washington? The other woman in Imran Khan and Avantika Malik’s marriage

Bollywood actor Imran Khan’s broken marriage with Avantika Malik has been headlining time and again despite the couple not addressing it publicly.

While earlier reports suggested Khan’s joblessness to be the reason behind their split, a new scoop suggests it could be an alleged affair that caused a rift between the two.

A report by Bollywood Hungama suggests that Imran has been seeing actress Lekha Washington who is married to his close friend Pablo Chatterji.

Who is Lekha Washington?

Lekha is actress, artist and product designer, who has appeared in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada language films.

She was primarily a recognised sculptor and worked in Chennai-based plays.

She later appeared as a video jockey and got her big break with Jayamkondaan (2008).

Lekha was born to an Indian father of mixed Burmese, Italian and Punjabi ancestry and a Maharashtrian mother.

Despite the mixed heritage, Lekha identifies as a Tamilian, given her upbringing in Chennai.

She has worked in the 2004 film "Yuva" and has also starred alongside Imran Khan in the 2010 film "Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola."

The report further states that Imran and Lekha have been seeing each other for a while and the former has even introduced his rumoured ladylove to his circle. This has affected Lekha's marriage with Pablo.

Not just that, Khan has also rented/bought a place near his house to meet Lekha, who is often spotted by neighbours paying a visit to the actor from time to time.

Imran Khan and Avantika Malik

Reports of Imran and Avantika heading for a split surfaced in May 2019. According to the reports, the couple had started living separately.

It was touted that though they have not gone the legal way with regard to their separation, Avantika left Imran’s home in Pali Hill, Bandra with their daughter Imara.

Meanwhile, Avantika’s Instagram account is filled with self-love quotes and pictures with her daughter. There are no images with Imran and that was a major clue.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Imran's lack of work could have led to the split. The source told the portal that since Imran had been jobless for a long time, he’d become irritable at small things which led to arguments and fights between the couple.

For nearly two years, Avantika has been sharing cryptic posts on Instagram triggering off speculations of a separation.

Meanwhile, Imran, who has been MIA from the film space was spotted in December 2020 with his uncle Aamir Khan and family, who headed to Gir National Park to celebrate Aamir and Kiran’s wedding anniversary.

Imran was accompanied by his daughter Imara.

The couple dated for 8 years before tying the knot in 2011. Imran and Avantika have an adorable daughter Imara Malik Khan who was born on June 9, 2014.