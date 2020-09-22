Who is Karishma Prakash? Deepika Padukone's manager summoned by NCB in drugs case

Widening its probe into the drug's connection in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday summoned Karishma Prakash. This comes after NCB found some WhatsApp chats, which showed that Prakash was allegedly involved in the drug case.
Who is Karishma Prakash?
Karishma Prakash works at the Kwan talent management agency, along with Jaya Saha - the manager of actress Rhea Chakraborty who was earlier questioned by the NCB in the drug probe. She's the manager of actress Deepika Padukone and works with Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager Shruti Modi.
The name of Prakash came to the fore after the agency accessed alleged WhatsApp chats between her and Deepika discussing drugs.
Times Now revealed a WhatsApp chat, which the channel claims allegedly took place between Deepika and her manager, where they discussed 'maal', hash and weed.
Along with Karishma, the federal anti-drugs agency has also summoned KWAN talent management agency's CEO Dhurv Chitgopekar in connection with its probe.
While the NCB had asked Karishma Prakash to appear at the office and join the probe, the latter has sought exemption from investigation till September 25 on the grounds of ill health.
According to a report by Pinkvilla, Karishma Prakash is currently in Goa with Deepika Padukone. The actress is shooting for Shakun Batra's next with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.
Besides Prakash and Dhruv, the NCB has also summoned Sushant's former manager Shruti Modi and talent manager Jaya Saha for more questioning.
The duo was questioned for over five hours on Monday by the NCB officials here.
The NCB has already arrested Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda, personal staff Dipesh Sawant and over 15 others in the case so far.
Later in the day, the NCB will move the Special Court to seek a day's custody for Showik and Sawant, to connect the dots with some new facts that have emerged in the case during the investigation.
The NCB has registered a case on the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after the alleged drug chats of Showik, Miranda and several others came to the fore.
Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra's Mont Blanc apartment on June 14.
Besides the CBI and the ED, NCB is the third agency to probe into the death case of Sushant.
(With inputs from IANS)