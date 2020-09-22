Who is Karishma Prakash? Deepika Padukone's manager summoned by NCB in drugs case

Widening its probe into the drug's connection in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday summoned Karishma Prakash. This comes after NCB found some WhatsApp chats, which showed that Prakash was allegedly involved in the drug case.

Who is Karishma Prakash?

Karishma Prakash works at the Kwan talent management agency, along with Jaya Saha - the manager of actress Rhea Chakraborty who was earlier questioned by the NCB in the drug probe. She's the manager of actress Deepika Padukone and works with Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager Shruti Modi.

The name of Prakash came to the fore after the agency accessed alleged WhatsApp chats between her and Deepika discussing drugs.

Times Now revealed a WhatsApp chat, which the channel claims allegedly took place between Deepika and her manager, where they discussed 'maal', hash and weed.

Along with Karishma, the federal anti-drugs agency has also summoned KWAN talent management agency's CEO Dhurv Chitgopekar in connection with its probe.

While the NCB had asked Karishma Prakash to appear at the office and join the probe, the latter has sought exemption from investigation till September 25 on the grounds of ill health.