Who is Jahnavi Mehta? Meet Juhi Chawla's daughter who gave Preity Zinta a run for her money

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla's daughter Jahnavi Mehta prefers to be away from the limelight.

Known to be one of the most shy starkids from B-Town, Jahnavi has created some records silently and nobody knew about it.

Jahnavi was quite in the news in 2018 when she became the youngest member to sit on the IPL auction table, as she selected players for Kolkota Knight Riders (KKR), a team that is co-owned by her parents. At that time, she was 18 years old.

Not only that, but she had also impressed Kings XI Punjab's owner Preity Zinta during the auction.

"Forget the madness of the IPL Auction - it’s awesome to meet the super smart Janvi Mehta who gave me a run for our money," the actress had tweeted then.