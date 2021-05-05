Who is Jahnavi Mehta? Meet Juhi Chawla's daughter who gave Preity Zinta a run for her money

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla's daughter Jahnavi Mehta prefers to be away from the limelight.
Known to be one of the most shy starkids from B-Town, Jahnavi has created some records silently and nobody knew about it.
Jahnavi was quite in the news in 2018 when she became the youngest member to sit on the IPL auction table, as she selected players for Kolkota Knight Riders (KKR), a team that is co-owned by her parents. At that time, she was 18 years old.
Not only that, but she had also impressed Kings XI Punjab's owner Preity Zinta during the auction.
"Forget the madness of the IPL Auction - it’s awesome to meet the super smart Janvi Mehta who gave me a run for our money," the actress had tweeted then.
The Ishq actress had once revealed that Jahnavi is planning to become a writer.
During an interaction with IANS, when Juhi was asked if Jahnavi Mehta plans to join movies, she had said, "Jahnavi is an avid reader. If there is anything she likes in this world, and if you ask her what she wants as a gift, it will be a book. She said she wanted to be a writer. Then she went through a phase where she said 'Okay I want to be a model'. Tomorrow she might say 'I want to be an actress'. Then she might say she wants to drop all this and do sports. I don't know, but I have learnt one thing that you have to let your children do what they want."
Jahnavi completed her education at an international school and according to media reports, she was a rank holder and had come in the top 10 of her class during her school days.
