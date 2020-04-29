Who is Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar - his college sweetheart and film dialogue writer

Earlier this year, In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the 53-year-old actor opened up about the impact his health issue has had on his family and on the relationship he shares with his wife.

When asked about his sons, the actor said, "And the best part is that I've had all the time literally to see them evolve...A crucial time for a teenager, like the younger one. The older one isn't a teenager anymore."

He mentioned that his experience with his family while battling his illness was like a roller-coaster ride.

He added, "We cried a little and laughed a lot. We became one huge body."

During the interview, he also mentioned how he felt about his wife Sutapa. He said, "What to say about Sutapa? She is there 24/7. She has evolved in care-giving and if I get to live, I want to live for her. She is the reason for me to keep at it still."

Last year in April, Sutapa took to her Facebook to thank all those who prayed for Irrfan and stayed by their side as they spent the longest year of their life. She posted, “Longest year of our life. Time was never measured with pain and hope at the same time ever. While we take our baby steps back to work, to life I am submerged in prayers wishes and faith from friends relatives strangers and a connection with universe which gives us a small chance for this new start. It seems unbelievable …never ever I realized the meaning of the word unpredictable so well…never ever I could feel peoples wishes on my bones my breath my heartbeat which helped me to stay focused and kicking.. I can’t take names because there are names and there are names I don’t even know who played angels. Sorry for not been able to answer individually but I know what you mean to us. I don’t see beyond one day and that day is today where everything seems fine. For today we go back to work.and the dance and song of life continues. Thank you for believing in your prayers.” (sic)

The actor has been ailing ever since he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour a while back, and has been under medical attention for the same.

On the work front, Irrfan Khan was last seen in "Angrezi Medium", last-released Bollywood film before COVID-19 forced complete shutdown of cinema halls. "Angrezi Medium" ran in theatres for just a day before halls all over India were shut down.