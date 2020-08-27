Who is Gaurav Arya? Goa-based hotelier's name crops up in Rhea Chakraborty's drug chat

The alleged drug chat of actress Rhea Chakraborty, added a new twist to the death case of her late boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

In the WhatsApp chats made public, Rhea allegedly talks of using MDMA and also discusses marijuana.

"In case we speak about hard drugs, I haven't been doing too much. Tried MDMA once," she allegedly messaged a man named Gaurav Arya, asking him: "You have MD?"

A message sent to her by one Jaya Saha on November 25 last year read: "Use 4 drops in coffee, tea or water and let him sip it. Give it 30-40 minutes for it to kick in." It is being presumed that the "him" refers to Sushant.

Gaurav Arya, who has been alleged of supplying drugs armed up with his lawyer Manu Sharma, dismissing media reports.

Arya, a hotelier by profession based in Goa, asserted that he never supplied any drugs and has never met Sushant.

Sharma also claimed that his client met Chakraborty in 2017, and never discussed anything about drug supply.

Arya further went on to add that he was not missing but unreachable as his phone was out of order.

"I am being dragged into this case for no reason. I haven't had any contact with Rhea in the past three years. My family is being gheraoed, I am getting death threats," Arya told Times Now.

The 34-year-old Bollywood actor was found dead under mysterious circumstance in his Bandra flat in Mumbai on June 14.