Who is Gaurav Arya? Goa-based hotelier's name crops up in Rhea Chakraborty's drug chat

The alleged drug chat of actress Rhea Chakraborty, added a new twist to the death case of her late boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
In the WhatsApp chats made public, Rhea allegedly talks of using MDMA and also discusses marijuana.
"In case we speak about hard drugs, I haven't been doing too much. Tried MDMA once," she allegedly messaged a man named Gaurav Arya, asking him: "You have MD?"
A message sent to her by one Jaya Saha on November 25 last year read: "Use 4 drops in coffee, tea or water and let him sip it. Give it 30-40 minutes for it to kick in." It is being presumed that the "him" refers to Sushant.
Gaurav Arya, who has been alleged of supplying drugs armed up with his lawyer Manu Sharma, dismissing media reports.
Arya, a hotelier by profession based in Goa, asserted that he never supplied any drugs and has never met Sushant.
Sharma also claimed that his client met Chakraborty in 2017, and never discussed anything about drug supply.
Arya further went on to add that he was not missing but unreachable as his phone was out of order.
"I am being dragged into this case for no reason. I haven't had any contact with Rhea in the past three years. My family is being gheraoed, I am getting death threats," Arya told Times Now.
The 34-year-old Bollywood actor was found dead under mysterious circumstance in his Bandra flat in Mumbai on June 14.
The internal documents of Enforcement Directorate (ED), reported by IANS, states that CBD or Cannabidiol -- a chemical compound extracted from Marijuana which is banned over certain concentration -- was procured by Rhea "to mix it in the coffee of Sushant Singh Rajput".
The finding has changed the course of the investigation into Sushant's death.
The ED internal note states, "Rhea Chakraborty was indulging in usage and procurement of narcotic substance namely weed (marijuana, cannabis)/CBD etc since 2017."
The probe agencies also found that Rhea's close aide Samuel Miranda, the house manager of the actor, was aware of this use and mixing of drugs into Sushant's food items.
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday registered an NDPS case against her and two others on the basis of an ED request to probe the drug angle in the death case.
NCB chief Rakesh Asthana told IANS: "We have filed a case on the basis of the letter from the ED."
Asthana said that the agency will soon conduct an inquiry and question the persons concerned.
The officer said that the ED probe into the financial aspects of the death case had allegedly found an angle of drug supply to Rhea.
Another senior NCB official said that Rhea and two others have been booked under Sections 20 (b), 28 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, which makes possession and peddling of drugs a crime.
Meanwhile, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde on Tuesday night said in a statement: "Rhea has never consumed drugs in her life ever. She's ready for a blood test any time."
The ED registered a case of money laundering on July 31 on the basis of a Bihar Police FIR filed by Sushant's father KK Singh who alleged transactions of Rs 15 crore with some bank accounts with which Sushant had no connection.
The ED has already recorded the statement of Rhea, her father Indrajit, brother Showik, Shruti Modi, Samuel Miranda, Siddharth Pithani, personal staff, accountant Rajat Mewati, Sushant's Chartered Accountant Sandeep Sridhar, and Rhea's CA Ritesh Shah.
The ED has also recorded the statement of Sushant's father and sisters Priyanka and Meetu.
