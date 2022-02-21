Who is Alisha Vaid? Meet filmmaker Luv Ranjan's wife who was also his college sweetheart

Bollywood filmmaker Luv Ranjan tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Alisha Vaid, in an intimate ceremony on Sunday (February 20) in Agra.

Several B-Town celebrities including Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Sharma, Pritam, Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani reportedly attended the grand wedding.

Reportedly, the couple tied the knot at a plush hotel in Agra overseeing the Taj Mahal.

The wedding was followed by a reception later in the evening.

Who is Alisha Vaid?

Alisha hails from Uttar Pradesh.

According to several media reports, Alisha and Luv studied together in college and it was their common interest in Arts that brought them together.

The two have been dating since their college days. If reports are anything to go by, Alisha Vaid is also interested in acting.

On the other hand, Luv made his directorial debut with 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama'. He also helmed other films like 'Akaash Vani', 'Pyaar Ka Punchanama 2', and 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'.

His upcoming film will feature Ranbir, Shraddha, Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia.

