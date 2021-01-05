Who is Alicia Zafar? 'Bharat' director Ali Abbas Zafar introduces his wife with an adorable photo from their wedding

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, who has helmed films like "Tiger Zinda Hai", "Bharat", and "Sultan", started the new year on a happy note by tying the knot. The director has now disclosed the identity of his wife.
After taking to his verified Instagram account to share the news, Zafar on Tuesday shared a beautiful picture from their wedding and wrote, "1400 years ago Imam Ali said to Fatimah Al- Zahra’s, all my worries and sadness disappears when I look at your face , I feel the same Alicia Zafar. Mine for life."
Zafar's wife Alicia has kept an extremely low profile.
The filmmaker hasn't tagged her in any of the post hinting that she's not on social media platforms publicly.
Earlier on Monday, sharing a photograph of his hand holding his newly-wed wife's hand, Zafar captioned: "Bismillah"
Several Bollywood stars have seen sharing congratulatory messages for the director.
"Ali! So so so happy for you both! God bless this union!" wrote Shanoo Sharma.
Ananya Panday commented, "Congratulations!! So beautiful."
"Congratulations," wrote Disha Patani.
On the work front, Zafar is all set to make his digital debut with the nine-part political web series 'Tandav'. The series, created and directed by Zafar, features an ensemble cast headlined by Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Sunil Grover. Zafar has also produced the web show with Himanshu Kishan Mehra.
