Who is Adhuna Bhabani? Meet Farhan Akhtar's ex-wife who is reportedly dating Dino Morea's brother Nicolo

Bollywood actor-producer Farhan Akhtar tied the knot with model-turned-actress Shibani Dandekar on February 19 in the presence of their close friends and family members.

Farhan was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. They tied the knot in 2000, after reportedly being in a relationship for nearly there years.

Farhan and Adhuma first met during the filming of his directorial debut 'Dil Chahta Hai', which also marked Bhabani's debut as a Bollywood hairstylist.

The couple has two daughters named Shakya and Akira.

On January 21, 2016, they announced their separation after 16 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalised on April 24, 2017, with Bhabani having custody of their children.

Farhan and Adhuna, 54, had shocked the entire nation when the two went vocal about their divorce and choose to move on in life.

According to several media reports, Adhuna started dating Nicolo Morea, actor Dino Morea's older brother in 2017.

They often share photos with each other on Instagram. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Farhan has been sharing stunning photos of his wedding with Shibani on Instagram.

The intimate daytime wedding was attended by several celebrities including Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan, Rhea Chakraborty, Satish Shah, Farah Khan, Shankar Mahadevan and Ashutosh Gowariker among others.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 02:58 PM IST