Who is Abhinav Kashyap? Meet Anurag's brother who accused Salman Khan of 'bullying him'

After the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput sparked a conversation about the cruel side of Bollywood, 'Dabangg' director Abhinav Singh Kashyap launched a scathing attack on Salman Khan and his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail Khan. The filmmaker has claimed that he was exploited and bullied by the hands of Khans.

For the unversed, Abhinav Singh Kashyap is the younger brother of director Anurag Kashyap. While brother Anurag made unconventional films like 'Gangs of Wasseypur' and 'That Girl in Yellow Boots', Abhinav carved a niche for himself with masala entertainer like 'Dabangg'. The filmmaker rose to fame after directing Salman Khan's 2010 action comedy film 'Dabangg'. Abhinav Kashyap didn't just helm the film, he had also penned down the script along with Dilip Shukla and had played a big role in the creation of Chulbul Pandey. After the Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha starrer became the highest grossing film of 2010, Abhinav became one of the most sought after directors in the industry.

But, what exactly went down between Salman Khan and Abhinav Sinha after the success of 'Dabangg'?

After Arbaaz Khan donned the director's hat for the sequel of Salman Khan's 2010 blockbuster, several reports claimed that Abhinav had walked out of the franchise. According to a report, Anubhav had said that he chose to stay away from the second installment because he was not given enough credit for the first. However, there seems to be more to the story!

In his Facebook post, he wrote, "Arbaaz Khan on Dabangg and ever since. So here is my story 10 years after Dabangg. The reason I moved out of making Dabangg 2 ten years ago is because Arbaaz Khan in collusion with Sohail Khan and family was trying to take control of my career by bullying me."

He also claimed that Salman Khan and his family sabotaged all his upcoming projects.

"Arbaaz Khan sabotaged my second project with Shree Ashtavinayak Films that I was signed up with by personally calling their head Mr. Raj Mehta and threatening him with dire consequences if they made a film with me. I had to return the signing money to Shree Ashtavinayak films and moved to Viacom Pictures. They did the same thing," he wrote.