'Who do you think you are?': Amitabh Bachchan reveals Farah Khan once 'scolded' him on the sets; watch video

Bollywood actor-producer Deepika Padukone and choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan will be the special guests on the 'Shaandar Shukravaar' episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13'.

The show which is hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan is bringing celebrity guests every Friday from all walks of life and this time we will see Deepika and Farah.

According to a latest promo of the episode shared by the makers, Big B recalled an incident where Farah apparently scolded him during a dance rehearsal.

Farah dismissed it and said that she was reprimanding Abhishek Bachchan, not him.

Bachchan asks Deepika, "Has Farah ever scolded you on set?" She answers, "When does she not scold?" Responding to this, Farah says, "This is not right."

Big B then goes on to say, "I’ve heard you scold a lot. There was this song where we had to carry a cap and then throw it on our heads. Despite all our practice, it wasn’t falling on my head correctly. She then scolded me, 'Hey get it right, who do you think you are?'"

Farah Khan interrupts and says, "I was telling that to Abhishek!" To this, Big Bresponded, "But his cap was falling correctly." Farah then asks, "Are you now finally getting it right?"

Meanwhile, on the movie front, the megastar has an impressive line-up of projects in the pipeline including 'MayDay', 'Brahmastra', 'Goodbye', 'Jhund' and others.

He was last seen in 'Chehre' with Emraan Hashmi, Krystle D'souza and Rhea Chakraborty.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 04:28 PM IST