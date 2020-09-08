Who are Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters - Priyanka, Meetu, Neetu, and Shweta?

In a fresh set of developments, Bandra Police filed an FIR against Priyanka Singh for abetment of suicide.

This comes after Rajput’s girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police against Priyanka, and Delhi hospital doctor for providing a bogus prescription for depression and anxiety drugs.

Singh has also been booked under the NDPS Act, 1985.

According to the chats Priyanka was aware of her brother's deteriorating mental health.

Both Priyanka and her husband Siddharth Tanwar are practising lawyers in Delhi.

Earlier, Rhea had accused Priyanka of touching her inappropriately in a drunk state.