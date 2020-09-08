Who are Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters - Priyanka, Meetu, Neetu, and Shweta?

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was the only son to his parents Krishna Kumar and Usha Singh. He was the youngest lad to four sisters – Priyanka, Meetu, Neetu and Shweta.
Here’s a quick profile on the four sisters who have been headlining ever since the actor’s demise.
Priyanka Singh
In a fresh set of developments, Bandra Police filed an FIR against Priyanka Singh for abetment of suicide.
This comes after Rajput’s girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police against Priyanka, and Delhi hospital doctor for providing a bogus prescription for depression and anxiety drugs.
Singh has also been booked under the NDPS Act, 1985.
According to the chats Priyanka was aware of her brother's deteriorating mental health.
Both Priyanka and her husband Siddharth Tanwar are practising lawyers in Delhi.
Earlier, Rhea had accused Priyanka of touching her inappropriately in a drunk state.
Meetu Singh
Meetu has also been booked with Priyanka for abetment of suicide. According Meetu’s statement recorded by the CBI, she visited Sushant on June 8, the day Rhea left him.
She stayed with the actor, cooked for him and returned to her Goregaon residence to look after he daughter.
After Sushant didn’t answer her calls for two consecutive days, she called his roommate Siddharth Pithani, who told her that the actor had locked his bedroom door from inside.
She left at once and arrived at the Bandra residence, when she received a call from Pithani stating that Sushant had hanged himself.
According to a report by Filmfare, Meetu is a state-level cricketer.
Neetu Singh
Neetu Singh, also known as Rani Di is the wife of Haryana ADGP Om Prakash Singh.
Sushant’s brother-in-law headlined after Rhea told the Supreme Court that she has been falsely implicated in the FIR registered against her by Rajput's father and Om Prakash.
In her petition to the SC, Rhea also alleged that OP Singh 'pressurised' Sushant’s friend Siddharth Pithani to raise questions about her, reported India Today.
She added that Siddharth wrote an e-mail to Mumbai Police about the incident where he received a conference phone call on July 22 from Sushant's brother-in-law and sister Mitu Singh, asking details about Rhea and her expenses.
The e-mail further read that Pithani received another call on July 27 from OP Singh to give a statement to Bihar Police against Rhea.
Shweta Singh Kirti
Shweta Singh Kirti first made headlines on June 18 for her Facebook post, where she paid a heartfelt tribute to Sushant. Penning down an emotional, she had urged people to be kind and compassionate.
From arranging global prayer meet for the late star and calling it a moment of spiritual revolution to putting up billboards of Sushant in Hollywood, Shweta has been doing everything in her power to make justice for SSR a global moment.
Kirti started her career in 2005 as a beauty consultant for the popular cosmetic brand L'Oreal. She then completed her fashion designing course and joined Celebrity Fashions Ltd, before trying her hands at modelling. She has reportedly modelled for renowned names like Schwarzkopf, Kingfisher and others.
According to her LinkedIn profile, she has also worked in Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty's 2004 film 'Phir Milenge'.
Kirti has three post-secondary college degrees, two Bachelors and an MBA from San Jose State University.
Currently, she is a successful entrepreneur based in California and is the owner of Damara Kids Child Care Centre in Livermore.
Shweta Singh married Vishal Kirti, an Electrical and Computer (ECE) Engineer, in 2007 and has two kids.