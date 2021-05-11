'White man poking fun at our desperation': Hansal Mehta slams Twitter user for mocking typo in tweet

Bollywood filmmaker Hansal Mehta recently responded sharply to a Twitter user who made fun of a typo in one of his tweets.

Amid the second and deadly wave of coronavirus wreaking havoc in India, Mehta requested COVID-19 vaccines from a manufacturing company.

In one of his tweets, he urged the company to provide vaccines directly to individuals, and not just governments.

The filmmaker tweeted, "Dear @pfizer why are you asking our government for an indemnity? Take it from us and give us the vaccines. As an employer, I am willing to sing an indemnity on behalf of all my employees, their families and as many people I can afford to vaccinate. Just give us the vaccine."

In a follow-up tweet, he corrected himself and mentioned that it should be "sign" instead of "sing".