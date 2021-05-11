'White man poking fun at our desperation': Hansal Mehta slams Twitter user for mocking typo in tweet

Bollywood filmmaker Hansal Mehta recently responded sharply to a Twitter user who made fun of a typo in one of his tweets.
Amid the second and deadly wave of coronavirus wreaking havoc in India, Mehta requested COVID-19 vaccines from a manufacturing company.
In one of his tweets, he urged the company to provide vaccines directly to individuals, and not just governments.
The filmmaker tweeted, "Dear @pfizer why are you asking our government for an indemnity? Take it from us and give us the vaccines. As an employer, I am willing to sing an indemnity on behalf of all my employees, their families and as many people I can afford to vaccinate. Just give us the vaccine."
In a follow-up tweet, he corrected himself and mentioned that it should be "sign" instead of "sing".
However, poking fun at Mehta, a Twitter user wrote, "Yes please @pfizer give this person as many injections as likely possible, put him in a special case bracket, then let's watch as he tries 'singing an indemnity' to his employers and families."
Responding to the Twitter user, Mehta then tweeted, "A white man poking fun at our desperation. Making fun of a typo and creating a meme that is without context to our problem and in terrible taste."
In another tweet, he wrote, "It was a typo. Which I stated in the thread. We are in a desperate state and your making a joke about it reeks of western privilege."
Last month, Mehta had revealed that his wife and two daughters were undergoing treatment for the coronavirus.
"In spite of precautions my wife and daughters are symptomatic and are being treated for COVID-19 while we await test results from overworked labs. Please, please stay indoors. All your festivals, all your prayers can be done privately this time. Please take care. PLEASE MASK UP," he had revealed in a tweet.
His son had also tested positive for the virus earlier.
