'Which sane feminist speaks like this?': Deepika Padukone receives flak over '83 post

Deepika Padukone shared a picture of Ranveer Singh and her from the movie '83' today on social media. In the movie, Deepika plays the role of Romi Dev, Kapil Dev's wife, whereas, the role of cricketer Kapil Dev is played by Ranveer Singh.

The caption with the picture read, "To be able to play a small part in a film that captures one of the most iconic moments in sporting history has been an absolute honour. I've seen very closely the role a wife plays in the success of her husband’s professional and personal aspirations in my mother and 83 for me in many ways is an ode to every woman who puts her husband’s dream before her own..."

The post did not go down too well with the Twitteratis! While accused Deepika of supporting JNU, others asked her stop making everything about feminism.