'Which farmer rides tractor over wet field': Twitter divided over Salman Khan’s ‘farming’ video

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been on the receiving end of trolls on Twitter. Once again, the actor’s farming stint on the micro blogging site has him at the centre of mockery.
Salman posted an elaborate video of him driving a tractor in the middle of a wet field. As per earlier reports, the actor has been planting rice with Iulia Vantur at his Panvel farmhouse.
Twitter was divided over the video, with some calling him an inspiration and others touting it as a publicity stunt.
Here are some reactions.
Khan has been receiving constant flak for his alleged involvement in Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. Despite the fact that none of it has been proven, SSR fans have theorised that Khan’s influence in the industry has destroyed the career of many, and Rajput could have been one of the victims.
Rajput's untimely demise has led to a heated debate about Bollywood camps and nepotism. Hashtags including #JusticeForSushant trended on Twitter as a large number of netizens felt the young actor had been a victim of politics and power play by Bollywood's nepotism gang, which eventually pushed him towards a drastic step.
On June 19, leaders of the Jan Adhikar Students' Council burnt the effigies of Salman and Karan at Kargil Chowk in Patna.
Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra residence on June 14 morning by his domestic help, which left the industry and his fans shocked.
A criminal complaint against Salman, Karan and producer Ekta Kapoor among several others was also filed, on the ground that they allegedly sabotaged his career.
The case was filed under Sections 306, 109, 504 and 506 in a Muzaffarpur court by an advocate named Sudhir Kumar Ojha.
