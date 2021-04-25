'Where's their selective outrage now?': Tejashwi Yadav calls out Bollywood celebrities for keeping mum amid COVID-19 crisis

Indian politician Tejashwi Prasad Yadav has called out Indian celebrities for not talking about the ongoing deadly second wave of COVID-19.
Calling them 'coward', he wrote:
"Dear coward Indian Celebrities,
Show some spine! Speak up!
You compatriots are dying every second for as basic a thing as oxygen supply due to misplaced priorities of your demigods.
Where is your conscience?
Where is ur sold soul & heart?
Be loyal to the country, not the regime!"
In another tweet, he slammed them for stars for rallying around the government in its pushback amid the farmers' protests.
"When global citizens criticised insensitive Govt on farmers agitation, on Govt behest they displayed paid & fake outrage in the name of Internal Matter.
Where's their selective outrage now?
Indians are dying everywhere, every moment but these hollow IDOLS are least bothered," he tweeted.
For the unversed, in February, amid growing international support for agitating farmers, Bollywood celebrities Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar and Suniel Shetty had spoken about the protests by farmers.
After international personalities such as Rihanna, Mia Khalifa and Greta Thunberg tweeted in favour of the farmers' protest in the country, the actors had shared similarly-worded tweets reacting to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs on the issue.
These tweets had advised people to not fall for "false propaganda" and support "an amicable resolution", rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences.
On Saturday, a record single-day rise of 3,46,786 coronavirus cases pushed India's tally of infection to 1,66,10,481, while active cases crossed the 25-lakh mark.