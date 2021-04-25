'Where's their selective outrage now?': Tejashwi Yadav calls out Bollywood celebrities for keeping mum amid COVID-19 crisis

Indian politician Tejashwi Prasad Yadav has called out Indian celebrities for not talking about the ongoing deadly second wave of COVID-19.

Calling them 'coward', he wrote:

"Dear coward Indian Celebrities,

Show some spine! Speak up!

You compatriots are dying every second for as basic a thing as oxygen supply due to misplaced priorities of your demigods.

Where is your conscience?

Where is ur sold soul & heart?

Be loyal to the country, not the regime!"