Where was Ranbir Kapoor on Alia Bhatt's birthday?

Mumbai: Alia Bhatt was spotted with elder sister Shaheen and good friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor on her birthday on March 15, and not with rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, so a section of the media was quick to speculate all is not well between the two!

Alia celebrated her special day with the girl gang and a video showing the actress cutting two birthday cakes has gone viral. Wishes poured in from friends and colleagues in the film fraternity including her mother Soni Razdan and Ranbir's mother Neetu Singh, but there was no message from Ranbir, if a report in the website odishatv.in is to be believed.

Incidentally, a day after Alia's birthday, Natasha Poonawalla took to Instagram to share an old picture where Ranbir is seen planting a kiss on a grinning Alia's cheek, even as Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora hug and kiss in the background. The picture was taken in New York, indiatoday.in reported.