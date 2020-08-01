Where is Rhea Chakraborty? Amid investigation Bihar Police says they are 'unable to locate' actress

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. While the actor's death had been ruled a suicide, investigations continue. Both the Bihar and Mumbai Police have been conducting investigations, even as the Enforcement Directorate looks into a possible money laundering angle. Others have also called for a CBI probe.
The Bihar Police had begun investigations recently, after Rajput's family filed an FIR against his 'girlfriend' Rhea and other members of her family, for amongst other charges, abetting suicide. A team from the Bihar Police has travelled to Mumbai, and had recently visited Rhea's residence.
While the police had earlier said that they did not have a warrant against Rhea, the situation now seems to have gotten murkier. The Bihar police, said they were keeping a watch on. According to an NDTV report however, that might be a harder task than anticipated. Reportedly, the police are unable to "locate" Rhea.
""The investigation is in its initial stages and is in the court... We have not been able to locate her (Rhea Chakraborty) yet, but we are trying to," the publication quoted Bihar Director General Of Police Gupteshwar Pandey as saying.
Earlier, Rhea had released a video message debunking the allegations against her, and stating that the "truth shall prevail". It was not clear when or where this video was taken, and there has been no readily available details about Rhea's current location.
