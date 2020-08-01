Where is Rhea Chakraborty? Amid investigation Bihar Police says they are 'unable to locate' actress

While the police had earlier said that they did not have a warrant against Rhea, the situation now seems to have gotten murkier. The Bihar police, said they were keeping a watch on. According to an NDTV report however, that might be a harder task than anticipated. Reportedly, the police are unable to "locate" Rhea.

""The investigation is in its initial stages and is in the court... We have not been able to locate her (Rhea Chakraborty) yet, but we are trying to," the publication quoted Bihar Director General Of Police Gupteshwar Pandey as saying.

Earlier, Rhea had released a video message debunking the allegations against her, and stating that the "truth shall prevail". It was not clear when or where this video was taken, and there has been no readily available details about Rhea's current location.