'Where is Jaya Bachchan now?': Actor-politician brutally trolled amid West Bengal violence

Amid violent clashes between the BJP and Left parties in West Bengal, Bollywood actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan is getting brutally trolled on social media.

On Tuesday, several visuals shared on social media show people being attacked as well as incidents of vandalism, with many BJP and Left leaders holding the TMC responsible.

Now, people are questioning why Jaya Bachchan, who had supported Mamata Banerjee during election campaigns, is silent amid the ongoing violence in the state.

During the rallies in West Bengal last month, Bachchan went on to support Banerjee and further stated at a press conference, "I have the utmost love and respect for Mamata Ji, a single woman fighting against all atrocities. Head broken, leg broken but they have not been able to break her heart, brain, and her determination to move ahead and make Bengal one of the best in the world."

While several Twitter users have been taking a jibe at Bachchan for supporting Banerjee, other are also holding her responsible for everything happening in the state.